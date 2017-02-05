Fairfield CVS robbed at gunpoint, suspects at large

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a CVS store Saturday afternoon in Fairfield, police said.

Around 4:00 p.m., the suspects entered the 3340 North Texas St. location, and robbed the store at gunpoint, according to police.

An employee called the police, and officers arrived to the scene within minutes.

Despite their quick response, the suspects were able to get away with an unknown amount of stolen cash and prescription drugs, according to police.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived in an aircraft to help look for the suspects.

Together, CHP and Fairfield Police conducted a thorough search of the surrounding neighborhood, but were unable to find the alleged robbers.

Both suspects were described as black males with slender builds, and wearing dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300.