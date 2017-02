HOUSTON (AP) – Falcons and Patriots to play first Super Bowl overtime ever after furious New England rally ties the game at 28.

We have just witnessed the greatest major championship comeback in the history of ANY sport. Whatever happens in O.T, Tom Brady…greatest! — Gary Radnich (@KRON4GRadnich) February 6, 2017

just an absolute meltdown by the #Falcons — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) February 6, 2017

