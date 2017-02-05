Fremont police investigating officer-involved shooting

FREMONT (KRON)—Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Fremont, according to police.

Officers announced on Twitter at 5:56 p.m. that they are investigating the incident on Mowry Avenue between Glenview and Logan drives.

The street is closed in both directions and police are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the scene.

Police expect the road to be closed throughout the evening.

Advisory: We are currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting. We will provide additional detail shortly. — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) February 6, 2017

Mowry Av closed both directions between Glenview and Logan. Please avoid the area. Expected to be closed through the evening. — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) February 6, 2017

