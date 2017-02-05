Fremont police investigating officer-involved shooting

By Published: Updated:
shooting -gun-generic

FREMONT (KRON)—Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Fremont, according to police.

Officers announced on Twitter at 5:56 p.m. that they are investigating the incident on Mowry Avenue between Glenview and Logan drives.

The street is closed in both directions and police are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the scene.

Police expect the road to be closed throughout the evening.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s