OAKLAND (KRON) — A man was arrested Sunday morning in Oakland after police found a burning car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old transient, Jose DeJesus Hermosillo, was arrested for allegedly torching the car that police say does not belong to him.

A nearby witness was able to help officers find Hermosillo.

He is being charged with arson, and several other charges, CHP said.

CHP says the car was not reported stolen, and they are working to contact the registered owner.