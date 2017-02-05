Man arrested for allegedly masturbating on BART train

(KRON)—A man was arrested on suspicion of masturbating on a BART train heading in the Pittsburg/Bay Point direction on Friday morning, according to BART police.

A woman called police at approximately 10:38 a.m. as the train was stopping at the Pleasant Hill station. She reported a man sat across from her and started masturbating, said BART police Lt. R. Gregson.

BART officials held the train as police arrived to the station and detained the suspect accused of masturbating across from the woman.

The suspect was arrested on a misdemeanor offense of indecent exposure and taken to the county jail in Martinez. He is not allowed to board a BART train for 30 days, Gregson said.