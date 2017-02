SAN MATEO (KRON) — A multi-car accident has a free way on-ramp in San Mateo closed to traffic Sunday morning, according to city officials.

The northbound 280 on-ramp is closed at westbound 92.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, as it is unknown when the on-ramp will reopen.

California Highway Patrol is at the scene of the accident.

No injuries have been reported.