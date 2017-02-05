Officers looking for drunk drivers during Super Bowl Sunday

SAN JOSE (KRON)–Law enforcement is on the lookout for drunk drivers after one of the biggest party days of the year.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid met with San Jose CHP Sunday and has more on their enforcement.

If you decide to get behind the wheel on Super Bowl Sunday, make sure you’re not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Due to the high number of crashes each year, law enforcement agencies across the bay area are on alert.

“Super Bowl Sunday is second only to new year’s eve for injury related DUI crashes, said San Jose CHP officer Ryan Fifield.

Fifield tells KRON4 last year Highway Patrol arrested 360 people across the state that were driving while impaired. The number of DUI crashes on Super Bowl Sunday are also heightened.

“Forty-one percent higher than any other Sunday out there,” Fifield said.

Officers are on the lookout, but drivers need to also be aware of those around them who are driving erratically.

“Make sure to give yourself extra following distance, so you can see those impaired drivers because they’re out there, and drive defensively so if something happens you can take action,” Fifield said.

One thing to consider when driving drunk even if no one gets hurt, you’re looking at at least $10,000 in fees.

“There are way too many options out there to avoid driving,” Fifield said.

Keep in mind there are a number of other ways to get home, including AAA’s Tipsy Tow program. They’ll take you and your car home for free.