Police activity causes major delays at Montgomery BART station

(KRON)—-Police activity has caused major delays in all directions at the Montgomery Street BART station in San Francisco Sunday night.

BART officials reported the problem at approximately 4:39 p.m.

Trains going to San Francisco International Airport, Millbrae and the East Bay are impacted.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

BART Major Delay at San Francisco Stations in All Directions Due to Police Activity at Montgomery St Station. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 6, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

10 min delay at SF stns in SFO, MLBR and East Bay dirs due to police activity at MONT — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 6, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js