Police activity causes major delays at Montgomery BART station

By Published: Updated:
bart

(KRON)—-Police activity has caused major delays in all directions at the Montgomery Street BART station in San Francisco Sunday night.

BART officials reported the problem at approximately 4:39 p.m.

Trains going to San Francisco International Airport, Millbrae and the East Bay are impacted.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s