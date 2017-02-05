Search for suspect leads to police pursuit in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)—Police arrested a man who is accused of brandishing a handgun and leading them on a pursuit in San Jose Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:01 p.m., officers spotted the suspected car driving on Tully Road at Highway 101.

Police then started following the car in near Walnut Grove and Bascom avenues where the suspect ran out of the car.

Officers set up a perimeter and were able to take the suspect into custody. Police found a handgun at the scene.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on several charges including brandishing a handgun.