Southern California ice disaster: 1 dead, 4 hurt in fall down mountain ice chute

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and four people have been injured after falling down an ice chute in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department says the five were found Saturday at the 7,000-foot level east of Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.

The area, near the Pacific Crest Trail, is called the Islip Saddle. It’s about 20 miles north of Azusa.

Peters says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition with head and back injuries and hypothermia.

Two other people also were hospitalized, one with a wrist injury and one with chest pain. Both also had hypothermia.

A fifth person was treated at the scene for a minor wrist injury.

