Stormy weather impacts Bay Area businesses

BURLINGAME (KRON)—The constant rain may be good for the environment, but some businesses see a drop in revenue during the storm.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes reports in Burlingame.

Dark clouds hovering over the Bay aren’t just a sign of rain.

For some businesses, it’s a sign of a drop in customers walking through their door.

Dejanay Briseno and Lena Banchero serve up ice cream and a variety of other treats at Preston’s Ice Cream Shop in Burlingame. They not only do they see a drop in sales… but in tips as well.

“Minimum wage, the tips really help and there are no tips in the winter,” they said

The rain also affects restaurants that don’t deliver.

Phillip Santos is one of the managers at Espetus Steak House.

“Due to the fact that we don’t have takeouts, it’s all you can eat while you’re here at the restaurant it affects a little, let’s say about 20-30 percent depending on how heavy the rain is,” Santos said.

Santos says it mainly affects walk-ins and new customers, but he says their loyal customers will make the trip no matter the weather.

“We have those faithful customers that come here every week, we love to serve them,” Santos said.

While those that don’t deliver see a drop, those that do deliver like Village Host Pizza Bar and Grill in Burlingame see a spike.

“People don’t want to drive in the rain, they want someone else to do it so that’s why we’re here,” said manager John Bruni.

Bruni says his restaurant sees about a 25-percent spike in deliveries when wet weather hits.

“They want to stay indoors and they want to stay warm and ya know they just want to be in the comfort of their own home while they have someone deliver a pizza for them so comfort food and comfort atmosphere is what they strive for in the rain,” Bruni said.