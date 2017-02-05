Tom Brady wins 5 Super Bowls as QB making NFL history

HOUSTON (KRON)—New England Patriots quarterback and San Mateo native Tom Brady made NFL history Sunday night becoming the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls.

Brady has been with the Patriots for the past 17 years.

The 39-year-old grew up in San Mateo and went to Junipero Serra High School.

Brady played on the high school football team, but KRON4’s Mark Carpenter spoke to his high school football coach and teammate who both say Brady was just as good at baseball. After graduating from Serra in 1995, Brady went to the University of Michigan where he went to play for the football team there.

The famous quarterback has been with the New England Patriots for the past 17 years. Brady was picked by the team during the 2000 NFL draft.