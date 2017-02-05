(BCN)—A traffic stop in Monterey County Friday resulted in two arrests and four subsequent search warrant operations in Salinas, ultimately leading to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, estimated to be worth $30,000, Monterey County Sheriff’s officials said.

California Highway Patrol officers initially had pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driving on U.S. Highway 101 in southern Monterey County, according to sheriff’s officials.

During the stop, officers realized the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol.

During a search of the car, offices found a considerable amount of methamphetamine and cocaine hidden inside, sheriff’s officials said.

The discovery of drugs then led to follow up search warrants at four different locations in Salinas. At the locations, sheriff’s officials netted a total of more than five pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of cocaine, in addition to cash.

The drugs are estimated to be worth $30,000, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities then arrested 47-year-old Salinas resident Ezequiel Reyes on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license, according to jail records.

Authorities also arrested 42-year-old Carlos Vargas, also from Salinas, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance and transporting a controlled substance for sale, according to jail records.

The pair was booked into the Monterey County Jail, sheriff’s officials said.