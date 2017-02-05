Vacaville college ‘after party’ ends in violence, shooting

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a college party early this morning in Vacaville.

The shooting happened after multiple fights allegedly broke out at a dance competition “after party” held for college students from various universities.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of the alleged fighting at the Sunrise Banquet Hall and Event Center at 620 Orange Drive, police said.

Several hundred students were gathered around the fight that had moved from the event center to the parking lot, according to police.

PHOTOS: Vacaville college 'after party' turns violent

While enroute to the scene, police say they were informed that shots were being fired in the lot.

Officers, armed with ballistic helmets, entered the area and were able to contain the crowd.

They searched the event center and the surrounding area extensively, and did not find anyone with injuries.

Police say it is still unclear how the altercation initially started.

The “after party” was for West Coast Bhangra 2017, a dance competition that was held Saturday night in Davis.

This is a continuing investigation, and authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Vacaville police at (707) 449-5200.