VIDEO: 2 game day dips to take your Super Bowl snacks up a notch

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s officially game day! And what is a Super Bowl party without dip? Dara Schwartz of Darista Dips shares her favorite game day recipes.

Blue Cheese Ginger Guacamole





Ingredients:

4 haas avocado, halved, seeded and peeled

2.5 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

3/4 tablespoon ginger, grated on microplane

1 teaspoon cumin

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cups cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup red onion, diced (about half an onion)

2 jalapenos, seeded and minced (about 1/4 cup)

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Instructions:

In a large bowl, toss together the avocado pulp, lime juice and salt. (Tip: Let the lime juice and salt rest on the pulp to help break it down). Mix in cumin and ginger. Fold in cilantro, red onion, jalapeno and blue cheese. Serve.

Storage tip: To keep guacamole from turning, suffocate the dip with lime slices and plastic wrap, so no air can get in.

If you like it a little on the spicy side, you can always add wasabi.

Pimiento Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

1 8 oz cream cheese softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 8 oz Darista Dips “Roasted Red Pepper” Hummus

1 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 4 oz jar chopped pimientos

Salt to taste

Hot sauce (optional)

Instructions:

In a food processor, kitchen aid with whisk attachment, or hand-held beaters, whip the softened cream cheese until fluffy. On low speed, fold in the mayonnaise, followed by the Red Pepper Hummus until fully incorporated. Fold in the shredded cheeses and pimientos. Season with salt. Garnish with chive and smoked paprika. Serve. To heat it up, add sriracha.