VIDEO: Demonstrators for, against Trump assemble at LAX

Video courtesy of CNN

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — While thousands in San Francisco gathered in protest of President Trump’s Executive Order, something similar was happening some 400 miles down the coast.

Protesters Saturday were also in action at Los Angles International Airport, but not everyone was battling against the travel ban.

Just hours after a federal judge placed a temporary hold on the ban, crowds arrived to voice their varying opinions at LAX.

One group was clearly against the halt of the ban, as they chanted “Love it, or leave it” (referring to the Unites States), and held signs reading “Trump is love.”

The pro-Trump crowd was soon joined by those who disagree with the travel ban, who protested across the street.

The U.S. Justice Department has filed an appeal to restore the travel ban, but their request was denied by a Federal Appeals Court.

Both sides have been asked to file legal briefings before a final verdict on the Executive Order can be decided by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.