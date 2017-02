OAKLAND (KRON) — Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire at an Oakland apartment building near Lake Merritt today, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 11:53 a.m. at a four-story apartment building at 1420 Lakeshore Ave., a fire dispatcher said.

Firefighters located the fire on the building’s third floor, according to fire officials.

Just after 12:00 p.m., fire officials said the blaze had been knocked down and that crews were remained on scene checking for extensions.