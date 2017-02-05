VIDEO: George H.W. Bush does coin toss for Super Bowl 51

HOUSTON (KRON)—Former President George H.W. Bush was able to participate in Super Bowl 51 just before the game started in Houston on Sunday.

Bush did the coin toss before the football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. His wife Barbara came onto the field with him.

This comes just days after Bush was released from the hospital following treatment for a respiratory issue relating to pneumonia.

Bush was pushed in a wheelchair onto the field while the former first lady was in a golf cart.

This isn’t the first time Bush has done the coin toss before a Super Bowl.

The 92-year-old former president also flipped the coin in the 2002 Super Bowl that went to the Patriots, but his coin toss this year went to the Atlanta Falcons.

CNN contributed to this report