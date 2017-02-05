VIDEO: Hamilton cast performs “America the Beautiful” with twist

(KRON)—Some cast members from the musical Hamilton sang “America the Beautiful” during Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, but with their own twist.

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo, added the word “sisterhood” to the famous song.

The trio is known for playing the original Schuyler sisters in Hamilton

Lyrics from the Broadway musical were seen on thousands of signs at Women’s Marches and Immigration Ban protests nationwide.

While most viewers expected halftime performer Lady Gaga to have the most impactful political message of the event, the “Schuyler sisters” got the job done.

The remix to the song is taking social media by storm.

Thousands of post with the hashtag #AndSisterhood have taken over Twitter.

YES SCHULYER SISTERS. Include women in the sequel. #andsisterhood pic.twitter.com/iXRI3P5TSB — Colleen Hughes (@colleenm_hughes) February 5, 2017

