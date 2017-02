SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The streets of San Leandro are filled with anti-Trump demonstrators Sunday afternoon.

As protesters line East 14th and surrounding streets with “Dump Trump” signage, cars passing by honk their horns in agreement.

People of all ages, from toddlers to senior citizens, are among the participants in this peaceful protest.

The demonstration comes just days before the city of San Leandro is to vote on becoming a ‘sanctuary city.’