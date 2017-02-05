VIDEO: Thousands turn out for Half Marathon in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Runners of all ages showed up in the thousands for Sunday’s 34th Annual Kaiser Permanente Half Marathon at Golden Gate Park.

From 8:00 a.m. until about noon, people are jogging through the stunning scenery to raise money for several important causes.

Charities such as the Harbor Light Center for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Meals on Wheels, and foundations that support families with disabled children, were all beneficiaries of today’s event.

KRON4’s Averi Harper was there interacting with the some 7,000 people who attended.

Runners talked to Averi about their preparation and reasons for participating in the Half Marathon.

The atmosphere was a positive one, with a lively culmination of people, and brisk, beautiful weather.

Several roads are closed to support the marathon. Drivers should wait until after 12:00 p.m. today before driving through the area.