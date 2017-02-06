2 arrested for fatal shooting in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police officers responded to a report of gunfire on the 100 block of Hilborn Street around 12:40 p.m., according to Vallejo Police.

Officers found a man outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

44 year-old Shawn Brown, of Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Reginald McKinney, 48, of Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, officials said.

Both men were booked into Solano County jail.

The investigation is ongoing but no other suspects are being sought at this time.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Bay City News contributed to this report.