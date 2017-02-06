MARIN COUNTY (KRON)—Morrison Lampley and Lila Alligood pleaded guilty to first degree murder of 23-year-old Audrey Carey and Steven Carter Monday afternoon in Marin County Superior Court.

Lampley will receive 100 years to life in state prison for admitting the killings and owning the two guns connected to the case.

Alligood, who did not use any of the firearms, will serve 50 years in state prison.

Sean Angold who was one of the three suspects in the murders agreed to be a state witness and was granted immunity to testify at a preliminary hearing.

Angold pleaded to one count of second-degree murder and will receive 15 years to life in prison as part of the immunity agreement. He was also required to waive his appellate rights.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.