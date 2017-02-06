$3.4 million grant gives San Mateo buses priority at traffic lights

SAN MATEO (KRON)- San Mateo buses will have priority at traffic lights after a $3.4 million grant from San Francisco-based Metropolitan, according to officials from the San Mateo County Transit District.

A system called Traffic signal priority will give buses priority on part of El Camino Real.

The system will extend a green light for a bus or shorten the time a bus waits at a light on El Camino Real between the Daly City BART Station and the Palo Alto Caltrain Station.

San Mateo County Transit District officials said the system will result in a 10 percent increase in on-time performance.

The system could be operating by 2020 or 2021, according to officials.