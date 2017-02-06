According to WalletHub, San Francisco is the best city to spend Valentine’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- Valentine’s Day is around the corner and San Francisco was ranked the best city to spend the holiday, according to financial website WalletHub.

The National Retail Federation reports that Americans will shell out around $18.2 billion on their loved ones.

San Francisco’s skyline and restaurant scene were not the only factories in determining it the best city to spend Valentine’s Day.

What tipped the scale was how cost-effective the city can be for those wanting to shower their loved ones with affection.