Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area

(KRON) High winds, flooding, downed trees and mudslides. We could see all of those weather events as the next round of rain is about to hit the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service is tweeting that the Atmospheric River is back and pointed right at Northern California.

The heaviest rain is expected Monday night into Tuesday.

