Bay Area rainfall totals for Sunday

By Published: Updated:
Hayward rain
Hayward rain

(KRON) If you liked the weekend rain, there is more on the way.

Here are the rainfall totals for Sunday across the Bay Area broken down by top spots in each county:

KRON4’S WEATHER CENTER: INTERACTIVE RADAR

Alameda County:

Piedmont .31 inches

Oakland .25 inches

Contra Costa County:

Tilden Park .38 inches

Rodeo .34 inches

Marin County: 

Inverness .87 inches

Woodacre .85 inches

Napa County:

Angwin 1.24 inches

Yountville 1.06 inches

San Francisco County:

San Francisco .16 inches

San Mateo County:

Russian Ridge Open Space .63 inches

Pescadero .48 inches

Santa Clara County:

Lexington Hills 1.34 inches

Day Valley 1.06 inches

Santa Cruz County:

Scotts Valley 1.40 inches

Boulder Creek 1.11 inches

Sonoma County:

Lake Sonoma 1.11 inches

Cloverdale .89 inches

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s