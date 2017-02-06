Bay Area rainfall totals for Sunday

(KRON) If you liked the weekend rain, there is more on the way.

Here are the rainfall totals for Sunday across the Bay Area broken down by top spots in each county:

KRON4’S WEATHER CENTER: INTERACTIVE RADAR

Alameda County:

Piedmont .31 inches

Oakland .25 inches

Contra Costa County:

Tilden Park .38 inches

Rodeo .34 inches

Marin County:

Inverness .87 inches

Woodacre .85 inches

Napa County:

Angwin 1.24 inches

Yountville 1.06 inches

San Francisco County:

San Francisco .16 inches

San Mateo County:

Russian Ridge Open Space .63 inches

Pescadero .48 inches

Santa Clara County:

Lexington Hills 1.34 inches

Day Valley 1.06 inches

Santa Cruz County:

Scotts Valley 1.40 inches

Boulder Creek 1.11 inches

Sonoma County:

Lake Sonoma 1.11 inches

Cloverdale .89 inches