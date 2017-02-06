Bay Area rainfall totals for Sunday

(KRON) If you liked the weekend rain, there is more on the way.
Here are the rainfall totals for Sunday across the Bay Area broken down by top spots in each county:
Alameda County:
Piedmont .31 inches
Oakland .25 inches
Contra Costa County:
Tilden Park .38 inches
Rodeo .34 inches
Marin County:
Inverness .87 inches
Woodacre .85 inches
Napa County:
Angwin 1.24 inches
Yountville 1.06 inches
San Francisco County:
San Francisco .16 inches
San Mateo County:
Russian Ridge Open Space .63 inches
Pescadero .48 inches
Santa Clara County:
Lexington Hills 1.34 inches
Day Valley 1.06 inches
Santa Cruz County:
Scotts Valley 1.40 inches
Boulder Creek 1.11 inches
Sonoma County:
Lake Sonoma 1.11 inches
Cloverdale .89 inches