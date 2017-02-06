Bay Area tech companies oppose Trump’s refugee order

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Google confirmed a USA Today report on Jan. 29, 2017, that said the company has created a crisis fund that could raise $4 million potentially for four immigrant rights organizations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
SILICON VALLEY (KRON) — Bay Area tech companies, including Apple, Google, Facebook, Uber and Microsoft, are coming out against President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

90 companies are siding with Washington state as it fights President Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The companies filed briefs late Sunday with a federal appellate court saying the Trump executive order hurts their businesses by making it harder to recruit employees. The companies also said the travel ban would prompt businesses to build operations outside the United States.

Washington state is suing Trump, saying the ban harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this weekend denied the administration’s request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide.

