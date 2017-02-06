Behind the scenes at National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KRON) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4th, 1968.

Leaders in Memphis decided to transform the motel from a place of tragedy to a place of tribute.

In 1991, the National Civil Rights Museum opened its doors to the public paying homage to Dr. King and those working for equality ‘behind’ the scenes.

The Oakland Museum of California is featuring an exhibit on the history of the Black Panthers through February, 26.

The Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco traces the history, art and culture that came with the migration of Africans.