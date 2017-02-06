CHP has person of interest in deadly Novato hit and run

MARIN COUNTY (BCN)—California Highway Patrol officials said this morning that a Hayward resident is a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a man along southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Novato on Thursday.

“The person has been interviewed and we believe we have the (responsible) individual,” CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.

An arrest has not been made as of this morning, according to Barclay.

CHP officers said Saturday they had located and took into evidence the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run after receiving numerous calls, emails and messages from concerned citizens.

Last week, CHP officials said the vehicle was believed to be a metallic silver 2006 to 2013 Nissan Versa with damage to the right side of the vehicle.

A big-rig driver spotted the victim’s body in the road between the Atherton Avenue on-ramp and the slow lanes of southbound Highway 101 around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The Marin County coroner’s office this morning released a photo-quality digital sketch of the deceased pedestrian and is asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The pedestrian is a white man in his mid-50s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with hazel eyes, gray salt and pepper colored hair that is

about shoulder length in the back, Chief Deputy Coroner Darrell Harris said.

The man had gray stubble beard growth and thick bushy eyebrows but no scars or tattoos on his body. He was wearing a maroon long-sleeved, extra large Hanes Beefy T-shirt, brown carpenter/painter-style pants, a brown leather belt and black slip-on loafer-style shoes, Harris said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call the Marin County Sheriff’s Office at (415) 473-6043 or email coroner@marinsheriff.org.