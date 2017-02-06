Fremont Police investigating officer involved shooting

FREMONT (KRON) — A full and comprehensive investigation of Sunday’s officer involved shooting is now under way.

The shooting happened at the corner of Mowry and Sutter in Fremont, according to police.

Police say they received a call about a fight Sunday afternoon near the location of the shooting.

When patrol officers arrived at the scene, they found one man that was involved in the fight, police said.

A confrontation took place between one officer and the man, and for some reason the officer’s service weapon was fired, according to Fremont Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The eight year police veteran has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the police and the alameda county districts attorney’s office.

Witnesses will be brought in for the investigation and an autopsy will be performed.