Heavy rain, wind in store for evening commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday’s storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Bay Area just in time for the evening commute.

Scattered showers will continue all afternoon across the Bay Area, according to KRON4’s meteorologist James Fletcher.

The rain is then expected to become widespread by 5:30 p.m.

Rainfall totals for Monday night through Tuesday afternoon are forecast to range from 2/3″ to 1.5″ for must urban spots with 2-4″ for most higher elevation spots. Up to five inches is possible for coastal ranges.

Local rivers and streams will see sharp rises overnight and through the day on Tuesday with some spots now forecast to be near or a bit above flood stage.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Bay Area from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON.