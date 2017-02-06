Heavy rain, wind in store for evening commute

Rain drops bead on a car window below the Golden Gate Bridge Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Sausalito, Calif. El Nino storms lined up in the Pacific, promising to drench parts of the West for more than two weeks and increasing fears of mudslides and flash floods in regions stripped bare by wildfires. Stronger systems are predicted starting Tuesday following light rain a day earlier. At least two more storms are expected to follow on Wednesday and Thursday, possibly bringing as much as 3 inches of rain. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday’s storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Bay Area just in time for the evening commute.

Scattered showers will continue all afternoon across the Bay Area, according to KRON4’s meteorologist James Fletcher.

The rain is then expected to become widespread by 5:30 p.m.

Rainfall totals for Monday night through Tuesday afternoon are forecast to range from 2/3″ to 1.5″ for must urban spots with 2-4″ for most higher elevation spots. Up to five inches is possible for coastal ranges.

Local rivers and streams will see sharp rises overnight and through the day on Tuesday with some spots now forecast to be near or a bit above flood stage.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Bay Area from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon.

