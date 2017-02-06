K-9 officer catches wanted man in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) — A police officer’s K-9 partner chased down and caught an armed and wanted man Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was allegedly high on drugs and behaving erratically in Richmond’s Southern District, according to police.

The officers called for backup when they discovered the man had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, Richmond Police said.

Police confronted the man in front of a residential complex and were checking him for weapons when he escaped and fled, according to police.

The man, who was holding his waistband as he ran, was ordered to stop several times but refused, police said.

The officer then released his K-9 partner, Odin, who chased and caught the man.

A loaded hand gun was found in the man’s waistband.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

No one else was injured during the incident.