Kyle Shanahan named San Francisco 49ers head coach

(KRON)—The San Francisco 49ers has named Kyle Shanahan as the team’s new head coach Monday afternoon.

Shanahan will be the 20th coach in franchise history.

“This is a very exciting day for the San Francisco 49ers and our fans,” said 49ers CEO Jed York in a statement. “Throughout this process, we learned many things about Kyle that convinced us he is the perfect coach to lead this team.”

Shanahan has coached at the NFL level for the past 13 seasons. He spent nine seasons as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and Houston Texans.



