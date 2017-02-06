Kyle Shanahan named San Francisco 49ers head coach

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo, Atlanta Falcons offensive coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football preseason game Baltimore Ravens, in Atlanta. The Falcons' six-game skid and offensive woes may have put offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's future with the team in jeopardy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(KRON)—The San Francisco 49ers has named Kyle Shanahan as the team’s new head coach Monday afternoon.

Shanahan will be the 20th coach in franchise history.

“This is a very exciting day for the San Francisco 49ers and our fans,” said 49ers CEO Jed York in a statement. “Throughout this process, we learned many things about Kyle that convinced us he is the perfect coach to lead this team.”

Shanahan has coached at the NFL level for the past 13 seasons. He spent nine seasons as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and Houston Texans.


