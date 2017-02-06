Large pothole causes flat tires on I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A large pothole on Interstate 280 has flattened a few tires Monday morning in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pothole is located in the slow lane of northbound I-280 at I-380 near the San Francisco International Airport.

The pothole is about 2 feet by 1 foot deep, according to CHP officials. Officials are also reporting that the pothole is growing bigger by the moment.

CHP officials are warning driver to avoid the pothole.

It is unclear when officials will be able to fix it pothole. It may not be able to happen Monday due to the rain.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates