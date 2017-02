Man arrested in New York jogger’s death faces murder charge

NEW YORK (AP) – A man arrested in the strangulation death of a New York City woman out on a run last summer is facing a murder charge.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown says 20-year-old Chanel Lewis, of Brooklyn, was expected to be arraigned later Sunday. The charge carries a penalty of 25 years to life in prison if he’s convicted. No information on an attorney for him was available.

Karina Vetrano had gone running near her Queens home on Aug. 2 when she was attacked and strangled. Her father found the 30-year-old’s badly beaten body in a secluded marsh.

Police arrested Lewis on Saturday and said DNA evidence led investigators to him. The DNA profile of the attacker came from genetic material found under Vetrano’s fingernails and on her phone and neck.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says Lewis made “incriminating statements” when he was arrested Saturday night.

Boyce says the encounter that led to 30-year-old Vetrano’s death apparently was a chance one.

