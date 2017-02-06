Man fatally shot by off-duty officer in Alameda identified

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The 19 year-old man fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy Wednesday has been identified.

Marquez Warren of Vallejo was shot during an alleged home invasion robbery, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of a home invasion at around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Buena Vista Avenue, police said.

Warren was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, according to Alameda Police.

The off-duty deputy who shot Warren was not injured, police said.

His identity has not been released.

Police ordered residents to shelter in place following the shooting as they searched for additional suspects.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Warren’s family in the wake of his death.

The site raised nearly $6,000 as of Monday morning.

Bay City News contributed to this report.