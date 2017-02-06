Man killed in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO (KRON) — Police in Vallejo are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday.

Police responded to a report of gunfire with a subject down in the 100 block of Hilborn Street at around 12:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending next as kin notification.

Vallejo police detectives and crime scene personnel were called in to investigate and process the location for evidence.

Further details are unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have information related to this shooting is encouraged to call Detective Kevin Rose at 707-651-7146, or the Solano crime stoppers tip line at 707-644-STOP.