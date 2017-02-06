Mudslide reported on Palo Alto road

PALO ALTO (KRON)—A mudslide has caused delays in Palo Alto Monday afternoon.

One lane of Page Mill Road is open between Moody and Altamont roads as of 3:45 p.m. and traffic is being controlled in the area.

The slide is expected to be cleared in about an hour once equipment arrives on scene.

Authorities are advising residents to use another route.

