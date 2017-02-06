Mudslide reported on Palo Alto road

PALO ALTO (KRON)—A mudslide has caused delays in Palo Alto Monday afternoon.

One lane of Page Mill Road is open between Moody and Altamont roads as of 3:45 p.m. and traffic is being controlled in the area.

The slide is expected to be cleared in about an hour once equipment arrives on scene.

Authorities are advising residents to use another route.

Page Mill Rd has one open lane and traffic control. Expect the slide to be cleared in an hour once all equipment arrives on scene. — rangercurt (@rangercurt) February 6, 2017

Mud slide on Page Mill Rd between Moody Rd and Altamont Rd in Palo Alto and Los Altos Hills area. Expect delays and consider another route. — rangercurt (@rangercurt) February 6, 2017

