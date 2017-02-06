OAKLAND (KRON)—The Oakland A’s announced Monday they are naming a field at the Oakland Coliseum after former A’s player and MLB Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson.

The team will have a special pre-game ceremony opening night dedicating the field to Henderson on April 3. The A’s are set to play against the Anaheim Angels that day.

Henderson has also agreed to serve as a special assistant to the

“Rickey Henderson is the greatest Athletic of all time. It is fitting we honor and recognize his impact on our franchise by naming our playing field after him,” said Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval in a statement. “In addition to his current role on our baseball development staff, I am also excited he will be joining us in the front office to serve as a representative of Green and Gold baseball.”

Henderson said he felt honored that the team was naming a field after him.

“I love this organization and our fans and look forward to contributing to our success for many years to come,” Henderson said.

The A’s will also have a day dedicated to the former A’s player on July 15 during a game against the Cleveland Indians. Fans who attend the game will receive a white Oakland A’s jersey with Henderson’s name and the number 24 on the back.