Police: Man bites off woman’s tongue during domestic dispute

WTNH Published: Updated:
Joseph Angle (WTNH)
Joseph Angle (WTNH)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – West Haven Police say a man bit off a woman’s tongue during a domestic dispute Saturday evening.

According to investigators, police were called to a home on Kenneth Street, and upon arrival they found a female victim with extensive facial injuries.

The suspect had left the home before police arrived. However, on Sunday afternoon, police tracked down 21-year-old Joseph Angle of West Haven and placed him under arrest.

He is charged with first-degree assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint and breach of peace. Angle is being held on $150,000 bond.

