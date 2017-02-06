San Francisco Police searching for 4 armed robbery suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are searching for four men who allegedly beat and robbed several people at gunpoint in an Excelsior District home Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 300 block of Naples Street shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The 37 year-old male victim said he was in the garage with a friend when he went into his room and found two armed suspects standing over the 21 year-old male victim, police said.

The suspects grabbed the 21 year-old victim and hit him with a handgun before taking his belongings, police said.

A third resident, a 67 year-old man, returned home during the incident, according to San Francisco Police.

The suspects pushed that man to the ground, kicked him several times and hit him with a hard object before fleeing, police said.

The 37 year-old man and the 67 year-old man were both taken to the hospital and expected to survive their injuries.

The suspects took items including a bracelet, ring, wallet and cellphone, according to police.

Police said the suspects are in their late 20s but no descriptions have been released.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.

Bay City News contributed to this report.