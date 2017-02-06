Sierra LaMar murder trial: Day 5 in tweets

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The fifth day of the Sierra LaMar murder trial is underway in Santa Clara County Monday morning.

Antolin Garcia-Torres has been charged with the kidnapping and killing of Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom. We are keeping a running tab of his live Twitter updates and the prosecution and defense argue their cases:

#SierraLaMar friend emotional as she recalls how Sierra always tilted her head a certain way in photographs. pic.twitter.com/WBAJPVtMs6 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017

#SierraLaMar class mate Alejandra Kendrick says they planned to go to movies on day Sierra vanished. Never heard Sierra mention defendant. — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017

Defense in #SierraLaMar trial laying ground work for runaway theory. Her friend says Sierra 'angry' about recent move to Morgan Hill. pic.twitter.com/BTp2UXdXs2 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017

Best friend testifies on day she went missing, #SierraLaMar was excited to attend party in Fremont where marijuana would be available. — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017

#SierraLaMar 'best friend' Shannah Foreman on stand. Prosecution playing video selfies they made together days before Sierra disappeared pic.twitter.com/0E7bXHbXs5 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017

Jury seated as testimony resumes in trial of #AntolinGarciaTorres, accused in murder of #SierraLamar. 1st witness classmate Shannah Foreman pic.twitter.com/sNjT4VTjxh — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017

Day 5 of #SierraLaMar murder trial. Jury not yet seated as attorneys spar over admissibility of a journal Sierra shared with others pic.twitter.com/gu9jFYCNEx — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017