Sierra LaMar murder trial: Day 5 in tweets

By Published: Updated:
sierra lamar trial sketch

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The fifth day of the Sierra LaMar murder trial is underway in Santa Clara County Monday morning.

Antolin Garcia-Torres has been charged with the kidnapping and killing of Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom. We are keeping a running tab of his live Twitter updates and the prosecution and defense argue their cases:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s