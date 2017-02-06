Sierra LaMar murder trial: Day 5 in tweets

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The fifth day of the Sierra LaMar murder trial is underway in Santa Clara County Monday morning.
Antolin Garcia-Torres has been charged with the kidnapping and killing of Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar.
KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the courtroom. We are keeping a running tab of his live Twitter updates and the prosecution and defense argue their cases:
#SierraLaMar friend emotional as she recalls how Sierra always tilted her head a certain way in photographs. pic.twitter.com/WBAJPVtMs6
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017
#SierraLaMar class mate Alejandra Kendrick says they planned to go to movies on day Sierra vanished. Never heard Sierra mention defendant.
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017
Defense in #SierraLaMar trial laying ground work for runaway theory. Her friend says Sierra 'angry' about recent move to Morgan Hill. pic.twitter.com/BTp2UXdXs2
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017
Best friend testifies on day she went missing, #SierraLaMar was excited to attend party in Fremont where marijuana would be available.
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017
#SierraLaMar 'best friend' Shannah Foreman on stand. Prosecution playing video selfies they made together days before Sierra disappeared pic.twitter.com/0E7bXHbXs5
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017
Jury seated as testimony resumes in trial of #AntolinGarciaTorres, accused in murder of #SierraLamar. 1st witness classmate Shannah Foreman pic.twitter.com/sNjT4VTjxh
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017
Day 5 of #SierraLaMar murder trial. Jury not yet seated as attorneys spar over admissibility of a journal Sierra shared with others pic.twitter.com/gu9jFYCNEx
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) February 6, 2017