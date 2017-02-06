Sierra Nevada hit with snow during Super Bowl

NEVADA COUNTY (KRON) — Caltrans crews say a sudden snow storm hit the Sierra Nevada during Sunday’s Super Bowl Game.

Snow started falling quickly around Interstate 80 over Donner Summit Sunday night and creating some traffic delays.

While most people wanted to stay warm and watch the big game, others had to brave the elements.

One woman at Boreal Mountain Resort had this to say, “we’re just slipping on to those lifts and it’s a great alternative.”

Her son continued, “because everybody is at home watching football, so we’re just here and it’s not crowded. We just go right through, no line. So it’s really fun.”

And her daughter said, “we’ve been wanting to go skiing for the season and we haven’t had a chance to until now.”

More snow is on the way.

An additional two feet is expected before Tuesday morning.

No such thing as the #CaseOfTheMondays at #PowderTown! • Cruise up 4 some fresh #BorealMagic! • 12″ in 12hrs, 19″ expected in the next 24hrs pic.twitter.com/1xCqVfquyG — borealmtn (@borealmtn) February 6, 2017