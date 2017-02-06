Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg speaks at Stanford

PALO ALTO (KRON)—Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is set to speak at Stanford University Monday night.

University officials say the 83-year-old will offer personal reflections on what it means to live a meaningful life.

Her appearance comes after President Trump’s nomination last week of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Bader Ginsburg is the oldest justice on the court and has survived colon and pancreatic cancer.

Liberals worry about the future of their causes if Trump gets an opportunity to nominate a second court justice.

There was actually a lottery students had to register for to get tickets for tonight's conversation.#RBGStanford @kron4news — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) February 7, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RBG featured for Stanford's annual "Rathbun Lecture on a Meaningful Life."

Will be chatting w/Jane Shaw, dean for religious life. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/yCATREpFaG — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) February 7, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js