Suspicious package closes Hayward BART station

HAYWARD (KRON)–A suspicious package has closed the Hayward BART station Monday night, according to BART officials.

Major delays have been reported in all directions at 4:59 p.m.

AC Transit is providing service to those who have been impacted.

Police are on the scene investigating. If you have parked your car at the station, you will still be able to get your car while the station is closed.

