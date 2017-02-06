Suspicious package closes Hayward BART station

HAYWARD (KRON)–A suspicious package has closed the Hayward BART station Monday night, according to BART officials.

Major delays have been reported in all directions at 4:59 p.m.

AC Transit is providing service to those who have been impacted.

Police are on the scene investigating. If you have parked your car at the station, you will still be able to get your car while the station is closed.

Hayward station expected to remain closed for at minimum one more hour – parallel bus service provided between affected stations. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 7, 2017

If your car is parked at Hayward, police have confirmed you will be able to retrieve it while the station remains closed. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 7, 2017

Major delay at HAYW on FRMT line in FRMT, RICH and DALY dirs due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 7, 2017

Suspicious package at Hayward station; station closure while police investigate. AC Transit providing parallel service. — Taylor Huckaby (@iwriterealgood) February 7, 2017

