The World According to Gary: Is Brady the G.O.A.T?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Tom Brady’s big win, Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, and Melissa McCarthy’s Saturday Night Live skit.

The New England Patriots made the greatest comeback in Superbowl history, earning Tom Brady his fifth ring.

Darya explains Lady Gaga’s disappearance during the halftime performance that had viewers confused.

Melissa McCarthy may have landed herself on Sean Spicers’, White House Press Secretary, bad side after her SNL impersonation of him.

