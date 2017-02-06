Tom Brady’s hometown of San Mateo reacts to his big win

SAN MATEO (KRON)- Tom Brady won big last night, but for his hometown of San Mateo, his win echoed a little deeper.

Brady is revered as a hometown hero by some members of his San Mateo community.

“It’s a person we are very very proud of, “ said Brady’s high school coach, Robert Ferretti.

Ferretti said Brady was a standout athlete in both football and basketball

“Just a person that you’re really glad is a Serra graduate,” said Ferretti.

The students of Junipero Serra High School, where Brady graduated, were rooting for him during last night’s game.

“I can’t believe that happened last night. I thought for sure the Falcons were going to pull it off but Tom Brady pulled through once again, ” said one student.

Brady is known around the campus as the ‘Serra Padre.’