VIDEO: Fake space capsule found in the desert

ARIZONA (KRON)—Deep in the Arizona desert, an abandoned concrete truck was mistaken for a space capsule.

It had a parachute attached to it and on the side with the words “United States” and “Captain J. Millard” and an American flag.

Needless to say, people started calling authorities.

One of them even a NASA scientist.

The Department of Homeland Security investigated and it turns out.

It wasn’t a “space capsule” at all.

It’s actually just a cement mixer drum and “Captain” Millard is artist Jack Millard.

He said the “capsule” has been there rusting for thirty years, so he decided t o add some decorations to it.