Woman carjacked outside home in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- A woman was pulled out of her car by a thief as she was leaving her home in San Francisco Sunday, police said.

The carjacking happened around 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Grove Street.

The 59 year-old victim was pulling her car out of the garage when the incident happened in San Francisco’s North Panhandle neighborhood.

She got out of the car to close her garage and as she got back in, a man reached in and pulled her out of the driver’s seat, according to police.

The suspect drove away in the vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-20s.

Police said the woman was not injured and there was no sign of a weapon.

The suspect is still at large.